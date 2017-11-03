>
>
Coronation Street
24/09 - Kirsty's anger puts baby Ruby in danger
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 24th September

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 24th September


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 24th September - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone is worried Ruby's hurt after Kirsty's rampage. But when there are no signs of damage, he makes an excuse that Ruby's pram collapsed.
 
Later, feeling guilty, he tells Fiz what really happened and that Kirsty's beaten him in the past. Fiz offers him and Ruby a place to stay whenever they need.
 
He later gets home and finds out Kirsty's been lying again when he calls her counsellor.
 
Elsewhere, Ken's mystery woman, Mrs Papadopolous, is Wendy Crozier, who he had an affair with 20 years ago. Worried about what this will do to Deirdre, he considers stepping down after he's voted chair of Governors.
 
Also, Jenna tells Lloyd she wants nothing to do with him.



18/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
