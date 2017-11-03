>
Coronation Street

25/12 - It's the day of Nick and Leanne's wedding

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Tuesday 25th December
Coronation Street Episode Guide

Tuesday 25th December
SPOILER ALERT

Leanne tries to push any doubts about marrying Nick to the back of her mind. But she knows she has to face her feelings and goes to visit Peter in her wedding dress - all as Eva does her best to ruin the day.
 
Elsewhere, David begs Kylie for another chance but she accuses him of killing their marriage and storms off. Heartbroken and lonely, Kylie falls into the arms of another man.
 
Meanwhile, Tyrone struggles to put on a performance for Kirsty and Marcus' parents arrive for Christmas lunch.
 
Also, Rob and Michelle are stunned to see Carla back and Kevin tries to kiss Jenna under the mistletoe.
 



18/12/2012
