25/02 - Eva considers Eric's offer | Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 25th February

Eric pressures Eva for an answer to his proposition to travel around the world together, but she's undecided. Then she has a hellish day at work - and has a change of heart.



Elsewhere, Gail's in turmoil and can't resist having a dig at Kylie as David brings her home from the hospital, even though Nick's begged her not to dwell on it. David overhears Gail and Kylie rowing and demands to know what's going on, which prompts Gail to challenge Kylie to tell the truth.



Also, Chesney's angry Katy spent £50 on her night out but she's cheered up when Ryan thanks her for getting him his first DJ gig.