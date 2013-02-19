>
>
Coronation Street

25/02 - Eva considers Eric's offer | Coronation Street spoilers

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 25th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 25th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 25th February - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Eric pressures Eva for an answer to his proposition to travel around the world together, but she's undecided. Then she has a hellish day at work - and has a change of heart.
 
Elsewhere, Gail's in turmoil and can't resist having a dig at Kylie as David brings her home from the hospital, even though Nick's begged her not to dwell on it. David overhears Gail and Kylie rowing and demands to know what's going on, which prompts Gail to challenge Kylie to tell the truth.
 
Also, Chesney's angry Katy spent £50 on her night out but she's cheered up when Ryan thanks her for getting him his first DJ gig.



19/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe longest celebrity relationships
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         