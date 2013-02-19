>
>
Coronation Street
25/02 - Eva considers Eric's offer
 Photo 3/3 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 25th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 25th February


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 25th February - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Stella's horrified when she finds out Eva is considering running off with Gloria's ancient fiancé, but she softens when Eva tells her how unhappy she is in Weatherfield. Eva prepares to let Eric down gently but is shocked to find out he's died in the Rovers.
 
Elsewhere, Gail feels the pressure from Nick and eventually loses her bottle, covering up that Kylie doesn't want the baby. A row escalates and Gail refuses to apologise, so David throws her out. Gail confides in Sally and decides between telling David the truth or leaving.
 
Also, Ryan asks Katy to work with him in the kebab shop and after an interview she's delighted to find out she's got the job.



19/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         