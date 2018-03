Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 25th January

Tyrone's locked in a police cell and desperate to see Ruby as Kirsty makes a statement accusing him of being a violent bully. But then the police question the couple's friends. Where will the finger point?



Elsewhere, Sophie feels terrible that Jenna's suspended from work for kissing her. She tells her she'll inform her boss she instigated the kiss. Jenna's touched by her kindness.



Also, Anna tries to stop Faye from seeing her dad and Lewis attempts to drive a wedge between Gail and Nick.