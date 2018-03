Tyrone continues to protest his innocence to the police. He lists all the injuries Kirsty has inflicted on him over the months. Tina and Tommy later visit the station to make a statement.



Elsewhere, when Tim drops Faye at home, Anna seizes the opportunity to tell him he's not welcome in Faye's life - but Faye's furious.



Also, Jenna admits to Lloyd that she's gay and has feelings for Sophie and Lewis lies to Gail that they need money for accommodation in Italy.