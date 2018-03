Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th July

Lloyd sacks Karl, telling him he's not welcome at Street Cars.

Dev tells Stella he wants Sunita back, but Sunita's more interested in talking to Karl. She's gutted when he tells her he'll do everything he can to get back with Stella. But will she take him back?

Meanwhile, Sean's hopeful Marcus still has feelings for him and the tension between Gary and Izzy comes to a head.

Elsewhere, David's annoyed when Kylie invites Ryan to join them for a drink and she thinks he’s hilarious.