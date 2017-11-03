25/06 - Nick tells Leanne he loves her

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 25th June Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Leanne is still finding seeing Carla and Peter together difficult, especially as she is now looking after Simon.



But she's not the only one in emotional turmoil as Eva decides it is time she put herself on the line and told Nick how she really feels. Baring her soul she begs Nick for another chance but Nick insists it's over.



Crushed, she forces Nick to admit that there is someone else but he refuses to say who.

However when Audrey advises Nick to tell the girl how he feels he goes over to the bar and explains to Leanne that he's still madly in love with her, always has been and always will be! How will Leanne react?



Meanwhile convinced that something has gone on between Sunita and Karl but without the evidence to prove it, Eva is watching Sunita like a hawk - will she slip up?



Also on the Street, Sean's got the hump about how much time Marcus is spending with new colleague Aiden. To appease Sean, Marcus offers to take him out for dinner, just the two of them. But when he arrives back from work to find Aiden with Marcus how will Sean react?



Elsewhere Mary convinces Norris into taking her ballroom dancing.