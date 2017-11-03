Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 25th June Ep.2

As a stunned Eva watches in disbelief she manages to conjure enough effort to ask Nick and Leanne what's going on!



As Leanne tries to explain nothing has been going on Eva flips out and slaps her, convinced she's been playing her for a fool.



Leanne denies this but as Nick states that Leanne is the love of his life Eva is utterly distraught. Seeing how upset she is Leanne orders Nick out, has he blown it?



Meanwhile Marcus refuses to leave Aiden alone after he finds out about how his family has reacted to him coming out. Suggesting he stays an joins him and Sean for a meal, Marcus is put out when Sean starts to get terse.



Elsewhere Eva enjoys making Sunita's life a misery as she forces her to clean the toilets. Witnessing the tension, and worried Eva may be about to expose his affair with Sunita, Karl assures Eva of his loyalty to Stella.



Thinking he's put an end to the sniping Karl heads upstairs but Eva isn't prepared to lay off Sunita just yet, she wants her out!



Elsewhere Norris is getting foot loose and fancy free as Hayley takes him and Mary along to one of her salsa classes.