25/04 - Are Sunita and Karl about to get caught?

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 25th May Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Unable to face Karl, after last night’s rejection, Sunita calls in sick which prompts Karl to have 'the talk'.



Desperate not to lose him Sunita promises not to push Karl again, insisting she knows the boundaries of their affair now but Karl tells her that it's over. But when she moves in with those eyes will Karl be able to resist?



At the same time Dev pops into the flat to show Kevin around as he's looking for somewhere for him and Jack. Are Sunita and Karl about to get busted?



Meanwhile Peter is visibly nervous as the custody office meets with Simon at school and it from what Simon says it looks like he had every right to be...



On the other side of the street Kirsty begs Tyrone for forgiveness but he's disgusted with her. But when Tyrone finds Kirsty packing will Tyrone be able to let her walk out of his life with his unborn child?



Elsewhere Eva and Nick struggle to work together at the Bistro; Marcus plays match-maker with Maria.