Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 25th May Ep.2

Friday 25th May

SPOILER ALERT



As Dev continues with his tour of the flat, Sunita mysteriously jumps out from the bedroom looking a little flushed. She explains that she was just doing a bit of spring cleaning (wink) and Dev thinks nothing of it.



But as Karl cowers in the bedroom it's a close call...



It looks like they got away with it until Sophie finds Karl's wallet on the sofa and becomes suspicious. Calling at the pub Sophie explains she found Karl's wallet at the flat. Panicking Sunita quickly spins a lie but will Sophie see through it?



Meanwhile when Simon tells Peter what he said to the custody officer Carla visits Leanne at the pub and implores her to drop her fight for Simon it's got too far and too damaging.



But when Carla tells Leanne she's better off divorcing Peter and moving away Leanne doesn't take it too well, has Carla just made it a million times worse?



Elsewhere Maria's accidental date with Aiden doesn't go quite to plan; Tyrone tries to get to the bottom of things with Kirsty; Eva gets asked on a date by Jason.