26/01 - Is Frank onto Peter and Carla?

In this article





Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 26th January



Coronation Street Episode Guide Thursday 26th January

SPOILER ALERT



Peter and Carla are cutting it fine.



Making his excuses about going to the dogs, Peter lies to Leanne and heads off to meet Carla at a restaurant. But when she bumps into a client who tells her she's about to meet Frank, Carla legs it to find Peter and the pair rush off.



But did they get away with it?



Meanwhile, still recovering from the fall-out of the wedding, Tracy wallows in self pity much to the utter disgust of Ken. When she gets a chance to see Steve she begs him to take her back, but will he relent?



Elsewhere, Rita and Dennis smell a rat with Norris's piano playing; Jason warms to Paul but how will he feel when he hears he spent the night; Frank tells Anne it's time she moved out.



Peter and Carla are cutting it fine.Making his excuses about going to the dogs, Peter lies to Leanne and heads off to meet Carla at a restaurant. But when she bumps into a client who tells her she's about to meet Frank, Carla legs it to find Peter and the pair rush off.But did they get away with it?Meanwhile, still recovering from the fall-out of the wedding, Tracy wallows in self pity much to the utter disgust of Ken. When she gets a chance to see Steve she begs him to take her back, but will he relent?Elsewhere, Rita and Dennis smell a rat with Norris's piano playing; Jason warms to Paul but how will he feel when he hears he spent the night; Frank tells Anne it's time she moved out.