Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th December

Kylie is horrified to wake up next to another man and begs him to pretend it never happened. When David reveals how much she loves her, will she return home?



Elsewhere, Jenna tells Sally and Sophie that Kevin made a move on her - which changes everything between her and Sophie.



Meanwhile, Tyrone and Fiz secretly celebrate her birthday and he fixes her broken boiler.



Also, Rob lets himself into the factory and hides the offending files.