26/07 - Dev is in a worrying state

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 26th July

Thursday 26th July
SPOILER ALERT

Sunita tells Karl they can make it work and with nowhere else to go he decides to stay with her. She later tells Leanne they're in love - when Leanne tells Stella she puts on a brave face.
 
Meanwhile, Dev is drunk and depressed. Lloyd decides to take him out to the bistro, but things quickly go downhill when they see Sunita and Karl enjoying a cosy dinner. Dev launches himself at Karl.
 
Elsewhere, Sean is upset when he sees Marcus on a date with Aiden. Julie thinks it's a good idea to confront Marcus.



