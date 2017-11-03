26/07 - Dev is in a worrying state

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 26th July

Sunita tells Karl they can make it work and with nowhere else to go he decides to stay with her. She later tells Leanne they're in love - when Leanne tells Stella she puts on a brave face.

Meanwhile, Dev is drunk and depressed. Lloyd decides to take him out to the bistro, but things quickly go downhill when they see Sunita and Karl enjoying a cosy dinner. Dev launches himself at Karl.

Elsewhere, Sean is upset when he sees Marcus on a date with Aiden. Julie thinks it's a good idea to confront Marcus.