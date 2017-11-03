>
Coronation Street

26/03 - Audrey declares war

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 26th March Ep.1
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 26th March Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 26th March
SPOILER ALERT 

The secret is out!

Audrey and Lewis have been rumbled and they are about to feel the impact of their little relationship on those around tjem and we don't think it's going to be pretty.

Gail's furious and a row breaks out in the Bistro which ends with Nick sending Gail home to cool off but Gail is far from cool when she sees them in the pub. But as Lewis makes a passionate speech about the depth of his love will the Platt's be moved...probably not. 

Meanwhile Tracy causes more trouble than she's worth yet again in the Barlow household as Ken accuses Tracy of free-loading. Deirdre defends her daughter but  has Ken had enough? 
 
Elesewhere a guilty Sunita apologises to Dev for storming out after their row before heading off to work with the object of her desires. At the pub the tension is palpable as Karl and Sunita are forced to work together, although Sunita apologises for being out of line we get the hint that she's far from sorry...can they put their kiss behind them?
 
Also Marcus worries that Sean's having doubts about the adoption - will he get the response he's hoping for?

20/03/2012
