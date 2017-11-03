Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 26th March Ep.2

Audrey's got a new lease for life and suggests to Lewis that they go around the world together on a cruise, but there's one minor problem. All of her money is tied up in the salon which she signed over to David...



Calling a family meeting at the Platts Audrey explains her plans but David's outraged, convinced Lewis is behind this and is after her money. The family are left gobsmacked as she says that the accountant will be over with papers in the morning - but will David sign?



Meanwhile Steve drops himself in it when he tells Ken that there's always a space for him at the flat and later finds Ken on his doorstep with his bags!



Elsewhere Marcus offers to help Maria with Liam's Easter bunny costume but will Sean be quite as pleased?



Also Dev and Sunita sit down to talk about the state of their relationship but is it too late? While Eileen admits to Julie that she's finding the situation with Paul and Lesley difficult.