26/11 - Kirsty's temper reaches new heights

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 26th November

While Tyrone's upstairs, Kirsty answers his mobile but the caller hangs up. When she sees it was Fiz and finds dozens of messages from her, she angrily pops the phone and keys into her bag and deadlocks the door as she goes to work.



When Tyrone realises he's locked in, he tries calling but she ignores him. When Kirsty arrives home, Tyrone plays along as she acts astonished to find the keys and denies picking up his phone.



When Kirsty catches Tyrone looking through her bag, a row ensues and she repeatedly hits him in her worst attack yet, demanding an apology.



Elsewhere, the ceiling caves in at Stella's because of water leaks and Jason tells her she'll need a whole new bathroom. But Jason gets annoyed when Owen takes over preparing a quote and so decides to suggest he could buy into the business and become a partner. When Owen rejects his offer, Jason makes a life-changing decision.



Also, Kylie and David struggle to find privacy as they decide to start a family.