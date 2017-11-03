26/10 - Sophie is rushed to hospital

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 26th October

Following her accident, Sophie is rushed to hospital - but only because the driver of the car called an ambulance after Ryan panicked and ran off.



Kevin rushes to Sophie's bedside and is shocked to learn a young man was with her when she was hit. He then learns that Sophie has suffered a spinal injury and may never walk again.



Elsewhere, Beth and her ouzo has sent Mary's Greek night into chaos. Roy is furious when he returns home early and lets rip at Mary. What will he do when a licensing officer shows up claiming he has reason to believe they’ve been selling alcohol illegally?



Also, Tommy struggles to stay calm about Tina's surrogacy.