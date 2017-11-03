>
>
Coronation Street
26/10 - Sophie is rushed to hospital
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 26th October

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 26th October


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 26th October - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

The doctor explains to Kevin that Sophie has a fractured spine and needs an operation. Sally arrives, devastated at the news, before Sophie regains consciousness. Under pressure, Sophie tells Kevin what happened with Ryan. 
 
Meanwhile, Ryan arrives home and Michelle quizzes him. Kevin soon arrives and punches Ryan, telling him Sophie may never walk again because he was high on drugs. Ryan breaks down at the news.
 
Elsewhere, Roy throws Mary out after the licensing officer tells him he'll have to attend the council offices on Monday. Will Nick realise who's behind it all when Roy tells him what's happened?
 
Also, Lewis feels guilty after his night with Gloria and Maria and Marcus still aren't over that kiss.



16/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersJessica Albas maternity style
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         