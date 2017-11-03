Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 26th October

The doctor explains to Kevin that Sophie has a fractured spine and needs an operation. Sally arrives, devastated at the news, before Sophie regains consciousness. Under pressure, Sophie tells Kevin what happened with Ryan.



Meanwhile, Ryan arrives home and Michelle quizzes him. Kevin soon arrives and punches Ryan, telling him Sophie may never walk again because he was high on drugs. Ryan breaks down at the news.



Elsewhere, Roy throws Mary out after the licensing officer tells him he'll have to attend the council offices on Monday. Will Nick realise who's behind it all when Roy tells him what's happened?



Also, Lewis feels guilty after his night with Gloria and Maria and Marcus still aren't over that kiss.