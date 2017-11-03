>
>
Coronation Street

26/09 - Kirsty's mum turns up out of the blue

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th September
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th September

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 26th September
SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone takes time off work, vowing not to leave Ruby alone with Kirsty after discovering she's skipping her counselling sessions.
 
Kirsty is worried her dad might try and find her when her mum Alison turns up after leaving her husband. Tyrone insists she stays with them because he thinks it will help Kirsty. But when there's a furious knocking on the door it seems Kirsty was right to be concerned.
 
Elsewhere, Michelle loses her temper after Tracy winds her up in the hairdresser. Ryan cringes as he watches Michelle ban Tracy from the flat.
 
Also, Jenna is furious when Lloyd unexpectedly turns up at the clinic - but he manages to persuade her to talk to him.  



18/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         