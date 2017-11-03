26/09 - Kirsty's mum turns up out of the blue

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th September

Wednesday 26th September

SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone takes time off work, vowing not to leave Ruby alone with Kirsty after discovering she's skipping her counselling sessions.



Kirsty is worried her dad might try and find her when her mum Alison turns up after leaving her husband. Tyrone insists she stays with them because he thinks it will help Kirsty. But when there's a furious knocking on the door it seems Kirsty was right to be concerned.



Elsewhere, Michelle loses her temper after Tracy winds her up in the hairdresser. Ryan cringes as he watches Michelle ban Tracy from the flat.



Also, Jenna is furious when Lloyd unexpectedly turns up at the clinic - but he manages to persuade her to talk to him.