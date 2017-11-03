27/01 - Have Peter and Carla been caught out?

In this article



Peter and Carla are treading on thin ice as their web of lies gets out of control.As the urge to be together gets stronger they decide to check into a hotel for a secret saucy night in Chester. To keep Leanne sweet, Peter spins a ridiculous story of how he enjoyed the dogs so much last night, that he needs to go to Sunderland to buy a greyhound...really Peter?Back on the case Trish overhears this and wastes no time filling in Frank who instructs her to follow Peter...will Peter and Carla be found out?Meanwhile, Ken tells Tracy that he's had enough of her lies and this time he can't find it in him to forgive her. He wants her out of No.1!Elsewhere on the Street, Eileen and Paul find themselves at the centre of Weatherfield's gossip. When Eileen reveals that they are now an item it is obvious that her friends are less than impressed with the new union - but how will Paul react?Elsewhere Kylie goes green with Max's school lunch; Gail's tearful as Nick moves into his new flat; Sylvia is smitten with new beau Milton.