Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 27th January Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 27th January

As Peter and Carla enjoy their secret trip to Chester oblivious to what could be happening elsewhere, back on the street people are starting to notice their absence...



As soon as Stella hears that Peter and Carla have both gone away she's suspicious and gently tries to probe Leanne, but Leanne insists she completely trusts Peter.



At the same time, private investigator Trish meets with an equally suspicious Frank, Anne and Sally, but did she get the proof that they need?



Meanwhile, Deirdre is caught in the middle as Ken and Tracy continue to battle it out. But when it looks like she might actually lose Ken over this, who will she chose, her daughter or the love of her life?



Elsewhere Sylvia is proud as a peacock with Milton on her arm at the contest; Eileen is hurt by Paul ducking out of the firing line from her friends, but he insists that they'll stick together from now on.







