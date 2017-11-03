>
27/04 - End of the road for David and Kylie

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 27th April Ep.1
Friday 27th April
After their bust up Kylie hasn't come home all night...

David gets Max ready for school and he hides his worry that Kylie might be back to her old ways. To be fair, he couldn't be more right as at the Bistro, a drunk Kylie and a group of hangers-on demand service.

Struggling to control Kylie, Nick calls David. But as the couple argue things get out of hand, will Kylie agree to return home?

Meanwhile Sally and Kevin are getting on well, and Sophie's hopeful of a reconciliation between her parents. But when Kevin gets a call from his childminder who's ill, Sally is uncomfortable as she's left looking after baby Jack.
 
After spending the day with Jack, Sally opens up to Carla admitting that her heads all over the place. Revealing that she's fallen back in love with Kevin but she's not sure she can ever accept baby Jack and be a mother to him. As Jack cries, will Sally soften?
 
Elsewhere, Karl is gutted when he realises Stella has completely forgotten his birthday; Anna is stressed as her money worries get to her; Terry calls a 'friend' to remove the protesters.
 


19/04/2012
