Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 27th April Ep.2

Back at the Paltt household all is not happy families as Kylie drags Max out of the door.



David pleads with her to reconsider as Max starts to cry but it looks like her mind is made up!



Meanwhile Pam is shocked when she calls in on the Webster household and finds Jack there and gives them a piece of her mind. With Pam's words ringing in her ears Sally admits to Kevin that she will never be able to love Jack and be a mother to him as he's a constant reminder of his betrayal.

Sally is adament that it won't work between them but Kevin refuses to let her go - is this the end for the Websters for good?



Meanwhile, Kirsty and the protesters are shocked when a DCI arrives at the club, threatening to arrest them. They quickly shuffle out of the club but as Kirsty realises something isn't quite right will she keep digging or just keep her head down?

Elsewhere, Dev offers Anna some night shifts at the shop as she struggles to make ends meet, while Karl is thrilled when Sunita hands him a car radio for his birthday.