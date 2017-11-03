27/08 - Tommy worries about Tyrone's abusive relationship

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 27th August

Tommy decides to keep quiet about what he found out from Tina.



Over lunch with Kirsty, Tyrone accidentally burns his hand with a boiling kettle. Kirsty bandages it for him, but when he arrives at the garage Tommy sees it and panics. Later, Kirsty has a go at Tommy, Tina and Tyrone when she sees them together. Tommy gives a mortified Kirsty a piece of his mind.



Elsewhere, Steve offers to take Ryan to a gig, but abandons him when he finds out Michelle's out for dinner with Rob. Ryan realises he can use the situation to his advantage.



Also, Sunita's unimpressed with Karl's get rich quick plan.