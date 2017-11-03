>
Coronation Street
27/08 - Tommy worries about Tyrone's abusive relationship
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 27th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 27th August


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 27th August - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Tommy dares Kirsty to deny she's been violent to Tyrone, who's reeling at Tina's betrayal.

Later, Kirsty demands to know who else Tyrone has told and what’s really going on between him and Tina. He tells her he had to share his problem with someone. Kirsty gives Tyrone an ultimatum.
 
Elsewhere, Steve admits he's jealous of Rob, but Michelle reassures him. Steve assures Ryan he's fine - but when he flogs the ticket and heads off into the night, it seems that's not the case.
 
Also, Sunita agrees to fund Karl's scheme with the money from her and Dev's account and Maria only enjoys her DVD night when she's alone with Marcus.



21/08/2012
