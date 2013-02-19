>
>
Coronation Street

27/02 - Ryan and Katy get flirty | Coronation Street spoilers

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 27th February
SPOILER ALERT

Ryan flirts with Katy as she starts work at the kebab shop and suggests they go for a drink when they finish. Katy feels exhilarated at work but how will she respond when Ryan kisses her?
 
Elsewhere, Eva's sceptical of her gran's grief when Gloria contacts Eric's solicitor to ask about the will. Eva's disgusted to find out she plans to use his money to splash out on a lavish funeral.
 
Also, Kylie encourages David to make amends with Gail and Fiz is pleased Tyrone's changed his mind and wants her to visit him in prison.
 



19/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         