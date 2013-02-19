27/02 - Ryan and Katy get flirty | Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th February

Ryan flirts with Katy as she starts work at the kebab shop and suggests they go for a drink when they finish. Katy feels exhilarated at work but how will she respond when Ryan kisses her?



Elsewhere, Eva's sceptical of her gran's grief when Gloria contacts Eric's solicitor to ask about the will. Eva's disgusted to find out she plans to use his money to splash out on a lavish funeral.



Also, Kylie encourages David to make amends with Gail and Fiz is pleased Tyrone's changed his mind and wants her to visit him in prison.