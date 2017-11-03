27/07 - Gary and Izzy suffer a heartbreaking tragedy

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 27th July

Gary storms into the factory and confronts Rob about making Izzy work overtime. She tries to intervene but doubles over in pain.

Meanwhile, Tyrone feels edgy when Fiz invites him to Chesney's birthday party. He admits to her that Kirsty thinks they fancy each other. Kirsty watches incensed.

Elsewhere, Sunita, Karl and the kids have breakfast together. Sunita suggests they go to the cinema, but they want to see their dad.

Karl begs for his job back but Lloyd refuses, telling him that Dev almost took his life because of him.