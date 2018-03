Gary tries to calm Izzy down as she panics that she's lost the baby. Chesney's party comes to an abrupt halt when Gary breaks the news about Izzy.

Izzy is devastated to tell Gary she's had a miscarriage. He tries to be strong and tells her they'll try for another.

Elsewhere, Steve takes desperate measures to impress Michelle, while Sunita tells Dev to forget his suicidal thoughts.

Also, Kirsty confronts Tyrone about his secret meeting with Fiz.