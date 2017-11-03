27/06 - Nick and Leanne drive Peter crazy

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th June

Leanne makes a shock announcement and reveals to Eva and Stella that she is with Nick!



Despite insisting that they only got together last night Eva is still livid and barks that either Leanne moves out or she will forcing Stella to ask Leanne to pack her bags.



But as Stella questions Leanne about whether this is a good idea to be back with Nick Leanne answers that she's decided to follow her head and she knows Nick won't hurt her.



At the same time Eva tells Peter the news and he storms over to the Bistro finding Leanne and Simon with Nick. As he lays into Nick will Leanne doubt her decision?



Meanwhile it's frosty between Sean and Marcus after last night's row and when Violet cancels Dylan's visit this week their moods worsen. Tensions rising Marcus storms off and heads into town with Aiden for a drink but when Aiden comes onto him will Marcus respond?



Elsewhere Norris offends Mary; Eva orders Sunita round at the Rovers as she does her best to force her to quit.