28/12 - David worries for his marriage

 
Friday 28th December
SPOILER ALERT

David fears he's lost Kylie for good as she plans a new life for herself and Max.
Elsewhere, Jenna agrees to carry on treating Sophie, but she's laying down some ground rules. Will they be able to return to a purely professional relationship?
 
Meanwhile, when Fiz is too ill to go on the family holiday Owen booked, she sees it as the chance of some alone time with Tyrone. Tyrone lies to Kirsty and arranges the date, but is she onto him?
 
Also, Maria suggests to Marcus that it would be nice for Liam to have a brother or sister.
 



18/12/2012
