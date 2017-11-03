>
Coronation Street

28/01 - Audrey catches Gail and Lewis together

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 28th January

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 28th January - Episode 1
A fed up Audrey decides to try and make amends and asks Gail, David and Nick to meet her in the pub so they can sort out their differences.
 
But when Gail is a no-show - she's spending time with Lewis instead - the family head over to the Platt’s and the new controversial couple are caught red-handed.
 
Elsewhere, as her employment tribunal approaches, Jenna battles with whether she's ready to tell the world the truth about her kiss with Sophie.
 
Also, Tracy's furious when she receives a divorce petition from Steve and Faye's equally angry when Anna bans her from using the internet.
 



22/01/2013
