Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 28th January

Audrey can't hide her devastation as Lewis explains that he and Gail are in love. Though Gail tries to justify their relationship, Audrey is disgusted by her daughter's actions. Gail realises she's wasting her time and decides she will borrow some money against her house so she can live the Italian dream with Lewis.



Elsewhere, Jenna hears the result of her tribunal as Tyrone is cheered up when his solicitor tells him he can arrange a supervised visit to see Ruby.



Also, Rob's amused when Tracy arrives in the pub dressed to kill as she hands Steve the divorce papers. Impressed, Rob decides to later ask Tracy on a date.