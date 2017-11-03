28/05 - Paul begs Eileen to take him back

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 28th May Ep.1

Eileen's broken-hearted after her hopes of Paul getting in touch had been ruined.



At work the factory staff are supposed to be pulling out all the stops to meet a deadline but when Eileen hears that it's Lesley's funeral today she's thrown.



Paul bursts in right on cure and begs her to come with him to the funeral and insists that he can't live without her! Will she let the man she loves walk out of her life again or will her passion for pants keep her at the sowing machine?



At the same time Sunita is convinced that Sophie has figured out her affair with Karl - how is she going to play this one?



Meanwhile Leanne is itching with rage over Carla's offer and heads off to corner peter. Locating him in the flat she bursts in just as Peter is having a meeting with the Court officer about providing Simon with a stable home.



Leanne can't believe her luck and goes all out in making Carla look insane, how will the Cafcass officer react?



Elsewhere Rick tells Tommy he's got another job for him; Faye's annoyed that Anna will be leaving her at home as she works late again.