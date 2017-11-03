Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 28th May Ep.2

As Paul arrives at the church with Eileen at his side it's clear that some people do not want her there.



Ignoring everyone's stares Paul gives a loving speech about Lesley but as soon as the service is over, Lesley's sister launches herself at Paul for abandoning her sister.



Upset, Eileen steps in to defend him but immediately regrets it and rushes from the funeral. In a real rom-com moment Paul bursts into the pub to find Eileen and tells her to take down the for sale sign and take him back because he loves her how will Eileen react?



Meanwhile Tyrone's bemused when Tina mentions Tommy is working late and heads over to the garage. Caught working on Rick's car, Tommy's forced to lie that he's doing some valeting after hours to earn extra cash so he can pay him off. How long can he keep up the charade?





Also on the street Karl tries to nip Sophies's suspicion in the bud, like now. Heading over to find Sophie he plays her off with a lie about Sunita helping him with his gambling problem. Will she be convinced?



Elsewhere as a row breaks out between Leanne, Peter and Carla the court officer is forced to step in; Faye's fed up of Anna working but Anna's adamant she has to do it as they need the cash.