28/11 - Fiz tries to save Tyrone

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 28th November

Tyrone's on painkillers as Kirsty warns him not to see Fiz anymore. Feeling so low he contemplates his bottle of pills, the sound of only Ruby's cries bring him out of his trance.



Tommy's surprised when he gets a call from Tyrone, who asks him to drive him to the coach station so he can flee with Ruby before Kirsty gets back from work.



Tommy tries but fails to persuade Tyrone to stay, but he says this is the only way he can keep Ruby. The pair say an emotional farewell. But when Fiz hears of Tyrone's plan, she demands Tommy drives her to the station - she has a solution.



Arriving just in time, she persuades Tyrone to get off the coach and tells him the best way to keep Ruby is to marry Kirsty, giving him a father's rights, before fighting for custody.



Elsewhere, David struggles when Kylie volunteers them to mind Hope and Joseph. Unaware of her ulterior motive, he's frazzled when she announces she has to go back to work.



Also, Lewis stages a fall, blaming Gail's recently mopped floor, so she offers to let him stay at No. 8.



And Owen's furious to find out Jason has resigned and taken on Stella's bathroom repairs.