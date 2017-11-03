28/09 - Tyrone has the shock of his life

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 28th September

Alison has been such a help that Tryone and Kirsty hope she will stick around. Later, Tyrone's in the garden when he hears a smash inside. He rushes to the kitchen, terrified Ed has returned - but it's just Alison, who accidentally smashes a bottle of milk.



When he goes back outside, though, Tyrone's in for the shock of his life.



Elsewhere, Lloyd tries too hard to impress Jenna - and she's not convinced.



Also, Ryan ignores Michelle's orders to keep Tracy out of the flat. Michelle is furious when she gets home early to see Tracy. She chucks her out and has a huge row with Ryan. He packs his bags - but where will he go?