Coronation Street
28/09 - Tyrone has the shock of his life
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 28th September

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 28th September


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 28th September - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Kirsty and Tyrone plan to call the police after Ruby goes missing. When they walk into No. 9, they find Ed standing there cradling Ruby.
 
He hands Ruby back and orders Alison to go home with him. Kirsty won't have it and an argument breaks out. When Tyrone tries to calm the situation, Ed punches him. Kirsty is fuming after her parents leave - but who will bear the brunt of her anger?
 
Elsewhere, Ryan turns up on Tracy's doorstep but though she says she'd love him to stay, Ken wouldn't approve. He later asks Sophie - Sally agrees to put him up in Rosie's old room. 
 
Also, Lloyd and Jenna bond over the simple things in life in the Rovers. But he insists he'd never try to replace her father.



18/09/2012
