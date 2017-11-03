29/06 - Sean and Marcus implode

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 29th June Ep.1

Sean wakes up to an empty space beside him and man is he furious. Immediately assuming that Marcus has spent the night with Aiden, our Sean is devastated.



However Marcus is nowhere near Aiden and is instead tucked up on Maria's sofa in no mood for Sean's questioning.



As Marcus breezes into no.11 to get ready for work Sean wants to talk now but Marcus insists he hasn't got time and rushes out of the door.



But working himself into a state Sean follows Marcus to work and demands that he tells him where he's been before launching into Aiden. How will Marcus react to being bombarded at work, and more importantly how will his boss? Eek.



Meanwhile, as Leanne heads into town to look for work Nick takes Simon for breakfast. Seeing his son with Nick drive Peter nuts but Carla's wonders if it's not just Nick's relationship with Simon that Peter is jealous of!



Elsewhere Sunita and Eva battle it out at the pub; while Norris tries to make it up to Mary.