Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 29th June Ep.2

The drama at the hospital takes a sour turn as Marcus starts to realise that perhaps making a scene at your boyfriend's work isn't such a great idea.



As Marcus is given a lecture for being unprofessional Sean realises he's got it wrong and tries to apologise.



However his lack of trust makes Marcus question their relationship. As Sean pleads with Marcus to go back to the way things were Marcus isn't sure they can, especially as Marcus still wants a family - will this be the thing that changes Sean's mind?



Meanwhile when Peter overhears Nick suggesting that Leanne starts works in the Bistro with him he's spoiling for a fight.



Dragging him away Carla urges Peter to accept Leanne's moving on and draw a line under his bad feeling towards Nick for Simon's sake but will Peter agree?



Elsewhere as Hayley heads off dancing with Norris all Mary's old feeling of inadequacy return, until Roy challenges her to game of chess.