29/03 - Audrey and David are at war

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March

Lewis-gate has gripped the Platt family and Gail and David have made it their personal mission to stop Audrey making the same mistake again.



With that in mind David is adamant that his signature will be nowhere near Audrey's new agreement. But Audrey is backing down easily and accusing him of trying to steal her business she brings out the paperwork he originally signed and tears it up!



But as Kylie persuades David to consult a solicitor will Audrey be ready for what's coming next?



Meanwhile Eileen struggles to get through to Paul about doing the best for Lesley and when she interacts well with Amy Paul is convinced that it's a sign that things are working. Will Eileen be able to get through to him?



Elsewhere as Ken cosies up with new flatmate Steve, while Sean feels sidelined as Marcus gets closer to little Liam.