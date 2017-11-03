29/10 - Tommy makes his feelings clear

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 29th October

It's the day of the embryo transfer and Tommy's still on edge. Tina tries to cheer him up with talk of his upcoming job interview, while Tommy promises to be back in time to take her to the clinic.



He soon pours his heart out to Rita and tells her he hates what Tina's doing for money and is certain it makes him like his dad. Rita says he should do something about it - will he be able to change Tina's mind?



Elsewhere, Sophie comes round after surgery and is frightened that she can't feel her legs. Sally and Kevin blame Ryan for the accident and so are stunned when Sophie says she wants to see him.



Also, Mary and Roy are lucky to escape with a warning following their interview with the Licensing Enforcement Officer. How will Roy react when the culprit confesses to reporting them?