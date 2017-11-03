Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 29th October

At the clinic, Tina's missing and Izzy desperately tries to call her. But they've missed their slot. The embryos will still be viable for another 24 hours so it’s vital Tina attends tomorrow.



Meanwhile, Tommy tells Tina he'll leave her if she goes ahead with the surrogacy.

A devastated Gary and Izzy tell Anna and Owen Tina's a no-show. But then she arrives, apologising for letting them down.



Elsewhere, Sophie tells an emotional Ryan she's lied to the police to protect him, but he must give up drugs forever.



Also, Ken makes his excuses to Deirdre and goes to Wendy's for supper. She encourages him to tell her his problems, but he soon falls asleep in the chair. She doesn't wake him - have her feelings for him returned?