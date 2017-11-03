02/04 - Eileen and Paul hit crisis point

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Eileen has said her piece and Paul is finally outta there!



But as Paul prepares to move home he tries one more time to win Eileen over, but she tells him there's no future if he can't face up to Lesley's illness. Moments later Paul gets a tasteof what she means when he finds Lesley tearing up their wedding photos as she can't identify herself...



Returning home from lunch with Beth, Eileen is shocked to find Lesley crouched alone on the floor with Paul nowhere to be seen, has it all got too much?



Meanwhile Steve realises that something doesn't add up with Karl. Doing a bit of detective work Steve finds out that Karl has been using his old Streetcars badge to do one over to unsuspecting customers. Storming round to the pub Steve wants to know what on earth is going on!



At the same time on the street Kirsty stuns everyone as she apologises to Tommy and Tyrone for her recent behaviour - is there a way forward for the volatile couple?



Elsewhere Marcus is loving it playing the role of kid-whizz, but as he offers to look after Fiz's children too has he bitten off a bit more than he can chew?