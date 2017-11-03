>
>
Coronation Street

02/04 - Eileen and Paul hit crisis point

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April Ep.1
In this article
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 2nd April 
SPOILER ALERT 

Eileen has said her piece and Paul is finally outta there!

But as Paul prepares to move home he tries one more time to win Eileen over, but she tells him there's no future if he can't face up to Lesley's illness. Moments later Paul gets a tasteof what she means when he finds Lesley tearing up their wedding photos as she can't identify herself...

Returning home from lunch with Beth, Eileen is shocked to find Lesley crouched alone on the floor with Paul nowhere to be seen, has it all got too much?
 
Meanwhile Steve realises that something doesn't add up with Karl. Doing a bit of detective work Steve finds out that Karl has been using his old Streetcars badge to do one over to unsuspecting customers. Storming round to the pub Steve wants to know what on earth is going on!
 
At the same time on the street Kirsty stuns everyone as she apologises to Tommy and Tyrone for her recent behaviour - is there a way forward for the volatile couple? 
  
Elsewhere Marcus is loving it playing the role of kid-whizz, but as he offers to look after Fiz's children too has he bitten off a bit more than he can chew? 

27/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         