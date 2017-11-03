Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April Ep.2

After leaving a confused Lesley with Beth Eileen heads out to find Mr. Disappearing-Act in the cafe.



But when she finds him he's not in a good way, finally facing the truth that Lesley needs help he's distraught that he's lost his wife. Trying to make the best of the situation Eileen takes Paul to see Dr.Matt who agrees to go with them to look at the care home.



At the home, Lesley responds more than Paul expects and he's faced with the decision of maybe putting her into care - can he accept this is what's best for her now?



Meanwhile Karl's forced to admit that his money situation is desperate to Steve but makes him swear not to tell Stella. But Karl's on a dangerous road and when he goes to put the night's takings in the safe he quickly empties it before guiltily heading to the casino...eek.



Elsewhere Sally admits to Kevin that he couldn't have managed without him for the last couple of weeks. Could they, would they get back together...



Also, Sean feels guilty about telling Marcus he doesn't want to adopt; Tyrone tells Kirsty she's a first-class fiancée; Dev infuriates Sunita by planning a surprise holiday and she refuses to go.