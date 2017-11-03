02/08 - Ryan blames Kylie for his behaviour

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August

Coronation Street



Thursday 2nd August

SPOILER ALERT

Michelle goes to pick up Ryan from the police station. Let off with a caution, he lies to his mum and tells her Kylie gave him the coke.



A furious Michelle confronts Kylie, who vehemently denies the accusations. Back at home, Michelle cuts up Ryan's bank cards. He admits he lied about Kylie, but insists his drug taking was a one off.



Elsewhere, Kirsty loses her temper at Tyrone - again, while Chesney is taken for his first legal pint.



Also, Sunita's annoyed that Stella expects Karl to sign over the pub. But he secretly agrees to do it - as long as she doesn't tell Sunita.