Coronation Street

02/08 - Ryan blames Kylie for his behaviour

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August

Coronation Street

Thursday 2nd August
SPOILER ALERT

Michelle goes to pick up Ryan from the police station. Let off with a caution, he lies to his mum and tells her Kylie gave him the coke.
 
A furious Michelle confronts Kylie, who vehemently denies the accusations. Back at home, Michelle cuts up Ryan's bank cards. He admits he lied about Kylie, but insists his drug taking was a one off. 
 
Elsewhere, Kirsty loses her temper at Tyrone - again, while Chesney is taken for his first legal pint.
 
Also, Sunita's annoyed that Stella expects Karl to sign over the pub. But he secretly agrees to do it - as long as she doesn't tell Sunita.
 



24/07/2012
