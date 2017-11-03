02/12 - Tommy's finding Tina's pregnancy a struggle

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 2nd December

Tommy's grateful when Tina tells him he doesn't have to accompany her to her scan at the clinic. But Rita says he should go and he arrives just in time to hold Tina's hand as Gary and Izzy coo over the image on the machine. It all proves a bit of a strain for Tommy.



Later on the Street, there's panic as Tina faints. At the surgery, Matt checks her over and congratulating them on the pregnancy. Will Tina admit she's acting as a surrogate?



In the Rovers, Norris Tommy's showered with good wishes as Norris reveals Tina's pregnant. Tommy's mortified - will he admit the truth?



Elsewhere, David suggests he and Kylie spend the night in a hotel, but when Nick takes the night off it's up to Kylie to take charge at the Bistro. She impresses Nick and gets a promotion. But David's lack of enthusiasm at her news ends in an argument, before Kylie makes a shock confession to Eva.



Also, Kirsty's excited and oblivious to his plan as Tyrone books the church.