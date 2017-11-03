02/01 - Chesney confronts Tyrone about the boiler

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 2nd January

Chesney, Katy, Anna and Owen are back from holiday and rush to Fiz's bedside. The doctor explains the situation and tells them Fiz could have brain damage, but they won't know until she's woken up.



An angry Chesney confronts Tyrone and asks him if he's the one who fixed the boiler - all in front of Kirsty.



Elsewhere, Lewis and Gail enjoy a glass of wine together at No.8, before he moves in for the kill. He later phones a friend and tells them his plan is going like clockwork - what is he up to?!



Also, Nick's run off his feet when Mary holds a Mexican Night at the Bistro and Carla confronts Michelle over her part in Rob’s scam.