02/07 - Steve gets more than he bargained for

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 2nd July Ep.1

Steve is riding high as business is booming over at Streetcars.



Now Lord of the roads, Steve hops in his cab to peruse his patch when he spies a cab from his rival's cab-firm is smoking. To his surprise Lloyd walks out of the smoke towards him and reveals that he's desperate and flat broke after losing all his cash in an ill-advised property deal.



Insisting on helping his old mate Steve persuades Lloyd to come back and stay with him and a grateful Lloyd accepts. But when he bumps into an irked Karl and makes it clear he's going to be his boss again Steve's puzzled.



He was offering Lloyd a job as a driver not co-owner- awkward.



Meanwhile Marcus has spent the night at Maria's but as he returns to no.11 to pick up his things he and Sean come face to face. It's emotional as Marcus tells Sean of his plans to move to London and the two part ways.



However when Marcus tells Maria of his plans she's floored and puts forward a compelling case for him to stay. Will Marcus agree?



Elsewhere Anna is a little over her head; while Norris steps in as Hayley's Knight in shining armour on the day of her Salsa exam.

