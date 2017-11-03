Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 2nd July Ep.2

As Lloyd makes himself at home at Eileen's, she urges Steve to set him straight about their partnership.



Knowing that the conversation will be a total nightmare Steve's keen to avoid it and distracts himself by arranging for Kevin to view no.13. But when the viewing goes belly up Steve has had enough.



As Lloyd walks into the cab office Steve lets rip - he's not selling the shares after the mess he left him in. But as expected this doesn't go down well - cue lots of unsightly faces and arm waving from Lloyd, oh dear.



Meanwhile ss Izzy and Gary take over the babysitting while Anna goes to work Izzy quizzes Gary over how he feels about babies. Will she get the answer she's hoping for?



Elswehere Sean is thrown by Marcus's new living arrangement; Hayley drags Norris off to the dance exam Roy and Mary settle down to a game of chess. Who will triumph?